Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I just can’t believe the price of normal old-fashioned light bulbs in 100-, 75-, 60- or 40-watt. I dislike the energy-saving curly ones. Are there any deals on normal four packs of light bulbs? I remember when they would be on sale for $1 now they are like $6 or $7. — Calvin
Dear Calvin: This week at ShopRite you can get Sylvania Soft White four-pack of light bulbs half price for $2.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I tried a ketchup by French’s called Buffalo Ketchup. It was available at ShopRite in Rio Grande and the Acme in both North Cape May and Cape May Court House. These stores no longer carry it, and I was hoping you could help me find it. — Susan Copson
Dear Susan: A double pack of French’s 20-ounce Buffalo Tomato Ketchup is available at Walmart for $8.86.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unable to find Musselman’s chunky apple sauce in individual packets of six. Both ShopRite and Walmart used to carry it, but no longer. — Paula Guarracino
Dear Paula: Musselman’s website no longer has the chunky apple sauce in the individual six packs. The good news is Walmart carries a six pack of White House All Natural Chunky 4-ounce Apple Sauce. It is $5.06 for three six packs.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a rolling bamboo shade for my screened porch? It is about 10 feet and in the afternoon the sun comes in very strong. — Jessie H., Ventnor
Dear Jessie: This week at Boscov’s get 40% off Cordless Indoor/Outdoor Roll Up Blinds on sale 120-by-72 feet is on sale for $23.99.
Reader Tips
D. Ross wrote in to let Helen Mathews know she can purchase Postum for $12.58 at Amazon.com if she can get a friend to order it online for her. D. also suggest checking at Big Lots.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Red, green or black seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Case of refreshe bottled water: Two for $4. Limit one offer.
• Signature Select 100% apple juice 64 ounce: 99 cents.
• Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: 77 cents.
• Igloo, Rio, Westfield or California Innovation soft sided coolers: 25% off.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99 with the ShopRite digital coupon.
• Iceberg lettuce: 99 cents.
• Scotties tissues: 88 cents.
• Bubly Sparkling water eight-pack cans: Two for $5 with digital coupon.
• ShopRite 6-ounce pork roll mild or tangy: $1.88.
Tips
• Men’s Jones New York or Adolfo blazers, regularly $179.99, are on sale for $49.99 at Boscov’s.
• HP laptop with Intel Pentium Silver Processor and Windows 10 is on sale for $279.99 at Staples.
• Intex Prism frame pool 15-by-4 foot is on sale for $249.99 at Target.
• Folgers 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Cactus citronella candles are $3 at FiveBeLow.
• Dunkin Donuts coffee is $5.99 at CVS.
• 12-pack of Value bath tissue is $2.50 at Family Dollar.
• LaCroix six-pack of sparkling water is two for $5 at Rite Aid.
• Get a Moen Adler Chrome one handle bath faucet for $49 today at Lowe’s.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.