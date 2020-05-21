Age: 17
High School: Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Hometown: Mays Landing
Parents: Shannon Perkins and Michael Taylor
Community/school activities: Key Club president; Student Advisory Committee; Student Council; managing editor for yearbook; Class Council for Senior Class; National High School model United Nations Delegate; National Technical Honor Society; National Honor Society; ACIT ambassador; freshman mentor; graphic designer for Mr. Red Hawk and ACIT’s Got Talent.
Post-high school plans: Attend Montclair State for visual communications and political science.
Career goals: Marketing for politicians and advertisements for political campaigns.
Tabitha is a student leader at Atlantic County Institute of Technology. She is involved in many clubs, and holds leadership roles in several of them. She used her role as a leader to help others find their leadership skills. Interested in visual arts and political science, Taylor will attend Montclair State University in the fall. Her biggest role model is actress Emma Watson, and particularly admires her activism with the United Nations.
Who is or was a leader that has inspired you to be your own kind of leader? Why?
My biggest role model is Emma Watson and what she did for the United Nations. When I was younger and watching Watson’s feminist speeches for the UN, I would always tell people that I wanted to be just like that when I grew up. It resonated with me that Watson could speak to so many people and share a message. Locally, my role models are the people in Student Advisory and in the halls that are making a difference. They have helped me know that being a leader is something I wanted to do.
What motivates your passion for helping your peers and community?
My passion for helping my community comes from feeling like I need to do this. Seeing someone’s reaction and knowing that I can put in so much work and have people appreciate it and know that whatever it is that I have done is helping — that makes it worth it. I really believe we can all make a difference, even in a small way.
How has becoming involved in school with leadership positions changed your outlook on life?
Being involved with school leadership positions has made me notice more things around me. I pay a lot of attention now to where people need help and when people are in power. People in power often have the potential to do so much more. It has made me see the potential value in every person that I meet and also find a way to empower them.
— Paige Crain
