Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Auction price: Never sold at auction
Earnings to date: $253,000
Best performance: Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 2), win
About Juddmonte Farms: Owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, younger half-brother to Saudi King Abdulaziz. He has a number of business interests outside of racing. Won Eclipse Award for top owner in 1992 and 2003 and top breeder in 1995, 2001-03 and 2009. Last year, owned Hofburg, who finished seventh in the Derby. Juddmonte’s Arrogate won in succession the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic, the 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes and the Dubai World Cup helping him surpass $17 million in prize money.