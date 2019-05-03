Need to know: The son of Tapit — the leading stallion still looking for his first Derby winner — took four months off over the winter and has been perfect in 2019, coming from well back to win the Tampa Bay Derby and then shrugging off major trouble in the opening moments of the Wood Memorial before winning that one. All of his numbers are moving in the right direction, and he’s trained by the legendary Bill Mott. Jockey Jose Ortiz has been aboard for all four of his starts. “I think he will be better next time,” Ortiz said after the impressive Wood Memorial.
A good bet? The grayest of the three grays will get some casual money, but he deserves to be among the favorites on his own merits. Should be around at the end.