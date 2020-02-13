030219

Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt gets a slam dunk against Holy Spirit during their playoff game at Wildwood Catholic High School. Wildwood, NJ. March 1, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

7. Taj Thweatt’s dunk contest: The Wildwood Catholic senior is one of 16 players from around the country taking part in a public online voting contest to select the final contestant in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Championship in Atlanta during the NCAA college basketball Final Four in April. Fans can vote for Thweatt at www.amfam.com/fanvote.

