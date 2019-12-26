031819_spt_thweatt15

Wildwood Catholic High School basketball player Taj Thweatt is The Press Player of the Year. March 15, 2019

Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia. 

