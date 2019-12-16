031819_spt_thweatt15

Wildwood Catholic High School basketball player Taj Thweatt is The Press Player of the Year. March 15, 2019

6-8 Sr. F/C

Thweatt has led the Crusaders to back-to-back Cape-Atlantic League titles. He will attend West Virginia on a Division I NCAA scholarship. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. He sank 199 of 326 two-point attempts and was 27 of 76 from the beyond the arc.

