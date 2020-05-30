Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt throws down a dunk in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep. Thweatt had 28 points and 19 rebounds in the win. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press