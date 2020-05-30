Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt throws down a dunk in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep. Thweatt had 28 points and 19 rebounds in the win. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Taj Thweatt

Wildwood Catholic Sr.

Basketball

Thweatt repeats as the Player of the Year. He led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title and their third straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 career points and 1,028 rebounds. He will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at West Virginia University.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments