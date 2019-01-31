The standout Wildwood Catholic junior scored his 1,000th career point in Sunday’s 74-63 win over Plainfield.
Couldn’t ask for a better coach!🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/kJfrIHYWRa— Tajthweatt (@tajthweatt10) January 28, 2019
