Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj Thweatt wins the opening tip-off against Rutgers Prep’s Trey Patterson in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)

Taj Thweatt

Wildwood Catholic

Basketball

Thweatt repeats as the Player of the Year. He led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title and their third straight Cape-Atlantyic League Tournament championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 career points and 1,028 rebounds. He will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at West Virginia University.

