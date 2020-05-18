Taj Thweatt
Wildwood Catholic
Basketball
Thweatt repeats as the Player of the Year. He led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title and their third straight Cape-Atlantyic League Tournament championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 career points and 1,028 rebounds. He will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at West Virginia University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.