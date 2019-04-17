<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Blessed to receive a offer from Florida university <a href="https://t.co/CyO1UdRdmw">pic.twitter.com/CyO1UdRdmw</a></p>— Tajthweatt (@tajthweatt10) <a href="https://twitter.com/tajthweatt10/status/1117465403494686720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 14, 2019</a></blockquote>
The University of Florida has offered the Wildwood Catholic junior a basketball scholarship. Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year.