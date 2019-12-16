030219

Wildwood Catholic’s Taj Thweatt gets a slam dunk against Holy Spirit during their playoff game at Wildwood Catholic High School. Wildwood, NJ. March 1, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Taj Thweatt

Wildwood Catholic

6-8 Sr. F/C

Thweatt has led the Crusaders to back-to-back Cape-Atlantic League titles. He will attend West Virginia on a Division I NCAA scholarship. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. He sank 199 of 326 two-point attempts and was 27 of 76 from the beyond the arc.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments