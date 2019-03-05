Food Column ATK Ham and Cheese Sliders
This ham and cheese sliders recipe appears in ‘The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs.’

 Steve Klise / AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN

Take your ham and cheese sandwich to the next level by turning it into a slider. Fluffy potato dinner rolls are just the right size for a few bites. Heating these small sandwiches in the oven makes the rolls nice and crisp and the cheese melty and gooey. You can also make these sliders in a toaster oven if you have one. To make a whole bunch of sliders for a party, double or triple this recipe (to make 8 or 12 sliders) and heat them all on one rimmed baking sheet in the oven. Follow this recipe with your kids.

