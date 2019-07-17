We tried to take in a bird’s eye view of the Wildwoods, but instead, evidently the pilot got an actual view of a bird’s eye when one flew into the windshield and unfortunately cracked it the day we were to go for a ride. But if you can avoid any feathered intrusion we know this would be worth doing. And we plan to return soon for this awesome adventure.
Breaking
49. Take in a bird’s eye view of Morey’s Piers in a helicopter ride with East Coast Helicopter located on Adventure Pier.
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today