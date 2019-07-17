041319_nws_amusements

We tried to take in a bird’s eye view of the Wildwoods, but instead, evidently the pilot got an actual view of a bird’s eye when one flew into the windshield and unfortunately cracked it the day we were to go for a ride. But if you can avoid any feathered intrusion we know this would be worth doing. And we plan to return soon for this awesome adventure.

