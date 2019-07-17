wheel

In a word, the Giant Wheel on Mariner’s Landing is, well, huge. If you have a fear of heights, skip it. But if you don’t, do not miss it. It is a treat. Salt breezes blow in your hair from stories above the boards, you’re views of the ocean and the island are unobstructed for miles. Other Ferris wheels wish it was as cool as this Ferris wheel.

