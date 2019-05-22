Age: 17
High School: Middle Township
Hometown: Cape May Court House
Parents: Tiffany & Robert Farrow
Community/school activities: Girl Scout, tutor, Caring for Kids volunteer, basketball manager, National Honor Society, Girl Scout Gold Award, Sabbath class assistant, class vice president.
Post-high school plans: Tamara will attend Stockton University this fall.
Career goals: She wants to pursue a career in accounting and finance, become a CPA and eventually own her own company.
You are involved in so many activities in school and in your community. How has that shaped you as a leader, and how do you balance the workload?
It has shaped me into being a leader by having to take charge and be responsible for the majority of a project or activity. Having many different friend groups in my community helped me grow leadership qualities, and my drive has grown along with it. Managing the balance of the workload just falls into place. My mom is a very motivational person, and we often set goals and prioritize what is very important first, then go from there. I believe that being an involved student fosters love for community service as well.
Do you have a preference on which college to attend, and do you have aspirations to continue athletics when you get there?
I am going to continue to play golf at Stockton University.
Are you planning on continuing with the food pantry? Has anything you have done in your school/community inspired you to want to start a nonprofit in the future?
I do plan on continuing to assist with the food pantry at my church and expanding my vision to introduce a new food program at school. Next year, we are preparing to target the sports teams in the school by donating items such as water bottles, fruit and a little snack to help the athletes perform to their best ability because of our lunch being early. I do have aspirations in the future to start my own nonprofit organization networking with my church. My church has a soup kitchen and food pantry that I participate in weekly. Helping people is something that I am passionate about, whether speaking positive words or volunteering my time to help others.
— Chris Devine