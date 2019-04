Devin White, 6-0, 237, LSU

Strengths: Covers lots of ground and crushes ball carriers when he arrives.

Weaknesses: Can get out of position. More fast than instinctual.

Fact: Butkus Award winner as nation's best linebacker in 2018.

Gone by: Top 10.

In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, LSU linebacker Devin White (40) tackles Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)