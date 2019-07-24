What better way to start the day than over brunch? Throw in the gorgeous scenery of Cape May Winery — plus specialty wine cocktails —and we guarantee a “Sunday funday.” Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with live music at 11 a.m., and features a tapas menu in addition to their regular menu. Located at 711 Townbank Road in Cape May. Go to CapeMayWinery.com.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

