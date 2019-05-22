Age: 17
High School: Egg Harbor Township
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Parents: Roji Andrews
Community/school activities: Organized fundraising dinner for the Timmy Global Health Foundation, volunteer at CONTACT Cape-Atlantic, member of school’s Future Business Leaders of America club, ran track and cross country.
Post-high school plans: attending University of Virginia to study economics
Career goals: To work in the public sector, advising policy makers on the economic effects of policies. Her ultimate goal is to work for the Federal Reserve.
Tara Andrews is drawn to giving back. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she knew sufficient medical care was lacking in developing countries and knew, from a young age, that she should try to help. The summer before her junior year, she came across an organization called Timmy Global Health Foundation, and she sprang into action. She organized a formal fundraising dinner for the foundation, which looks to expand access to health care across the globe. It was a success, especially for high school kids jumping feet first into uncharted territory. They raised $7,000. Since her freshman year, she has volunteered once a month with CONTACT Cape-Atlantic, reaching out to disabled and senior residents by making “reassurance calls.” She worked her way into a part-time administrative role, and was even elected to serve a stint on the organization’s board. She did all of this while maintaining a 3.98 GPA, playing sports and contributing to school clubs.
What do you find most meaningful about your work at CONTACT Cape-Atlantic?
I think I like the idea of being there for them, because most of those people don’t really have family or don’t really talk to anyone else. So I think it was really important for me to be able to give them something to look forward to that day.
What keeps you going?
Well, I think it’s probably because I know my community is the reason I am who I am, so I want to help, or give back, or give thanks to the community and appreciate everything they’ve done for me.
Is there anyone that inspires you to continue giving back?
I think my biggest inspiration is probably my dad, just because he’s always so eager to give back and to help anyone whenever they can, and I learned from him that if I can help, in any way, then I should and it’s kind of my responsibility to give back.
— Colt Shaw