Tara LaMonaca

Lamonaca In this 2010 Press file photo, Tara Lamonaca of Linwood is seen at the Amazing Taste auction event at the Linwood Country Club.

Tara LaMonaca, of Linwood, a pharmaceutical representative, faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. LaMonaca must forfeit the $89,855 she received for her role in the scheme.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments