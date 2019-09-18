The Ocean City High School field hockey team beat Egg Harbor Township 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game Wednesday.
The Red Raiders, ranked sixth on The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-2.
Tara McNally, a junior, scored with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the first half for the Red Raiders.
Rebeccca Macchia made 16 saves for the Eagles (4-3).
Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Reese Bracken scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers (4-1). Makayla Hueber made three saves.
Giovanna Staropoli made 11 saves for the Chiefs (2-3-1).
Millville 4,
Absegami 2
Casey Etter scored twice and had two assists for the Thunderbolts (4-1). Alicia Slimmer and Kyla Bandachowich each scored once. Alyssa McIsaac made nine saves.
Amber Conway and Makayla Edwards each scored once for the Braves (2-5) Edwards had an assist. Kayla OsPina made 13 saves.
Atlantic City 4,
Mainland Reg. 3
Katie Master scored twice to for the Vikings (4-2). Grace Discher and Megan Dougherty scored once. Alex Fader and Megan Dougherty each had an assist. Najay’e Albright made 17 saves.
Brooke Albuquerque scored twice for the Mustangs (3-3). Julianna Medina had two assists. Ashley Smith scored once.
Oakcrest 1,
Holy Spirit 0
Paige Aiken scored for the Falcons (5-2) on an assist by Katelyn Ancharski. Paige Mlynarczyk earned the shutout and made two saves.
Holy Spirit goalie Lauren Mevoli made 13 saves.
Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Reese Bracken scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers. No further information was available.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Maitland Demand and Erika Barbera each scored for the Rams (6-1). Kate O’Boyle had an assist.
Emily Hoagland made 16 saves for Central (0-2-5).
Buena Reg. 0,
St. Joseph 0
MeganRae Burke had 10 saves for the Wildcats (2-2-1). Kendal Bryant and Giovanna Staropoli had three and two saves, respectively, for the Chiefs (2-2-1).
Girls volleyball
Washington Twp. 2,
Hammonton 0
Washington Township (1-6) beat Hammonton (1-5) 25-10, 25-5.
Cayla Kalani led the scoring for Hammonton with two digs, two service points and two aces. Gina McBrearty had an assist.
Gianna Caporale had one block. Tiffany Paretti had a service point and an ace. Ashley Lower had a kill and two blocks.
Arwyn Russell had a dig, a service point and an ace. Jamie Large had two digs. Mackenzie Haldeman had a block. Emya Mays had a dig.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Mainland Regional beat Middle Township 25-15, 25-14 at home in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Bella Canesi had 12 service points, eight aces and two kills. Emma Zurawski had three kills.
Savannah Goff had four service points, three assists and two digs. Cadence Fitzgerald had nine service points, three aces, six assists and a kill.
Nikki Faragher had six service points, four aces and five kills.
Absegami 2,
ACIT 1
Absegami (6-1) won at home against Atlantic County Institute of Technology 24-26, 25-14, 25-20 in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Absegami was led by Kaylin Flukey with nine kills, seven aces and five digs. Jackie Fortis had 12 kills and Kailyn Fortis had 20 assists, four digs and three aces.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
The Rams won 25-11, 25-10. Stephanie Soares led the team with 20 assists and 10 service points. Gianna Schiattarella had 10 kills. Riley Vaughn had nine assists, four aces and three kills. Rachael Pharo had six service points and five kills. Regina Ingling had four digs. Corinne Hughes had two service points.
Cedar Creek 2,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0
Cedar Creek won on the road against Our Lady of Mercy Academy 25-14, 25-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Cedar Creek’s Nina Casselberry had 13 service points, seven kills, two aces, two digs and a block.
Tiernan James had four kills and four service points. Angelina Cox had 20 assists, seven service points, an ace and a block.
Amanda Purdy had four kills, four digs, three aces and a block.
For Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Alice Cawley had two kills, two assists, a dig and an ace.
Ivy Jaep had one service point. Ava Keyser had two kills and one assist. Olivia Stefano had three digs. Miranda Holder had two service points and one ace.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Barnegat 0
Pinelands Regional (6-2) beat Barnegat (2-3) Tuesday 25-22, 25-20.
The Wildcats were led by Allison Grotts with 20 assists, seven service points, three digs and a block.
Emma Capriglione had seven kills, five service points, five aces, four blocks, three digs and one assist.
Ciara Rheiner had five kills, three service points, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Olivia Anderson had five kills, one block, one dig and a service point. Sharon Benson had four service points, two kills, one block and an ace.
Taylor Martin had three digs. Carly Brunke had three digs and a service point. Brittney Houseworth had six digs and a kill. Adranna Dancisin had six digs. Morgan Muller had four service points, three digs and three kills.
Barnegat was led by Morgan Giaccone with 18 assists, three digs, two service points and a kill. Veronica Tikhomirova had nine service points, seven digs, seven kills and six aces. Valencia Gosser had four kills, a block, an assist and a service point. Hannah Kelly had three kills, and three digs. Patria Moreno had thee digs, two kills, two assists and a service point.
Kaya Foy had two kills. Julianna Padilla had six digs and a service point. Robbiann Erskine had two kills and a dig. Nina Soberano had two service points, a dig and an ace.
Hammonton 2,
Highland Reg. 0
Hammonton won its first match in program history 25-18, 25-22. Sloane Genovese had a team-leading 10 kills for the Blue Devils (1-4). Emya Mays led with 10 digs and five service points. Gianna Caporale had six service points and five digs. Arwyn Russell had seven service points and three digs. Julia Sulzner had nine service points and four digs. Tiffany Paretti led the team with six assists and had four service points.
Girls tennis
Vineland 3,
Absegami 2
At Vineland
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A d. Krishna Patel 7-6, (8-6), 6-1. Lily Fisher V d. Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-0, 6-1. Kyra Hall and Marissa Marchese V d. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio 6-4, 6-2.
Records—Vineland 7-2; Absegami 3-5.
Oakcrest 4
Atlantic City 1
At Vineland
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Juliet Loftus 6-1, 6-2; Sydney Groen O d. Madison Condurso 6-0, 6-0; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Mayla Burns 7-6 (7-4), 6-1
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep O d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 7-6, 6-4; Serena Su-Ajra Jabin AC d. Cece Capone-Kylee Astleford 6-7, 6-3, 10-4.
Records—Oakcrest 7-3; Atlantic City 2-7.
Holmdel 5,
Barnegat 0
At Holmdel
Singles—Riya Shah H d. Madison Linton 6-1, 6-0. Emily Jiang H. d. Lily Spagnola 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Hansen H d. Alianna Aguiar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Maggie Lu and Melanie Chen H d. Kiara Montanez and Haley Jencik 6-1, 6-0. Karen Li and Carley Zhou H d. Caitlin Anderson and Paige Menegus 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Holmdel 5-3, Barnegat 5-5.
Pitman 4,
Wildwood 1
At Pitman
Singles—P d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-2. P d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 6-1. P d. India McClendon 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—P d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pitman 1-3; Wildwood 0-4-1.
Gateway Reg. 5,
Millville 0
At Vineland
Singles— Paisley Wishart d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-1; Julia Ognibene d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-4, 7-6; Kaitlyn Smith d. Karleigh McCafferty 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles—Madison Scambia-Rachel McKnight d. Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan 6-4, 6-2; Madison Church-Jenna Bryszewski d. Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Gateway 8-1; Millville 9-2.
From Tuesday
Vineland 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Vineland
Singles—Juliet Loftus A d. Julia Holmes 6-1, 4-6. Krishna Patel V d. Madison Condurso 6-4, 6-4. Lily Fisher V d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano 7-5, 6-0. Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall V d. Serena Su and Ajra Jabin 6-0, 7-5.
Records—Vineland 6-2, Atlantic City 2-6.
Ocean City 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Jordan Moyer OC d. Samantha Phung 6-1, 2-6, 7-6; Brynn Bowman OC d. Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-3; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Kate Carter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin-Emily Tumelty OC d. Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall 6-4, 6-2; Cynthia Brown-Brooke Powell OC d. Madison Braithwaite-Cecilia Munoz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Ocean City 3-2; EHT 4-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.