103118_spt_oceancityfh

Ocean City’s Tara McNally, left, battles for the ball against Absegami’s Bianca Bancheri during Tuesday’s South Jersey Group III semifinal game in Ocean City.

The junior scored 24 goals and had 11 assists. A highly skilled go-to player, McNally was outstanding on offense and defense, sometimes playing midfielder. O.C. was a South Jersey Group III finalist.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments