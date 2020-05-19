Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We love Minute Maid 5 Calorie Lemonade. We used to buy it in Florida. We have looked in all the stores locally. Can you find 12-ounce cans in a 12-pack? It has to be 5 calorie, not low sugar or 15 calories. I love your column. — Debbie
Dear Debbie: You can buy a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans of Minute Maid Light Lemonade with 5 calories per can at Target for $4.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know if Hydrox cookies are sold in any stores in the area? I am aware you can purchase them online. Thanks. — Eric, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Eric: Apparently quite a few people are looking for them and yet the only thing I could find is purchasing them from the manufacturer, Leafbrands.com, or Amazon.com. You may try calling Leaf Brands at 949-424-1664 and ask them what stores carry them. I am sure if one of our readers see them they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been looking for an under-the-cabinet can opener to replace the one I have. It must be 20 years old. It’s a Proctor Silex. I have searched. I could only find them on Ebay.com for hundreds of dollars! Your help would be appreciated. — Bruce1156
Dear Bruce1156: Besides Ebay.com I did find one at Bed Bath & Beyond. The good news it is only $9.99. The not-so-good news it is a magnetic wall-mount can opener but could be mounted under the cabinet from the looks of it. Also it is not electric. If you use a 20% off coupon it will cost you $8. Bed Bath & Beyond has curbside pickup according to its website.
Reader tips
• Rose C. of Linwood wrote in to let Patty and Mike Doyle of Northfield know Old Cape Recycling on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township is one of the best buys to purchase stone. You pull up and pay with a person behind glass. Back up with your own vehicle to the product you just purchased and they load it for you.
• Trun99 wrote in to let Maggie T. of Northfield know she purchased a beautiful queen bedding set from Sam’s Club.
Can you help?
Tom D. is looking for Skin So Soft to keep the bugs away in any store, without finding an Avon salesperson.
steals of the week
Acme
Cherries: $1.49 per pound. Limit two pounds.*
Seedless watermelon: $2.99. Limit one.*
Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayo: $2.99. Limit two.*
Planters 33- to 34-ounce deluxe mixed nuts or cashews: $10.99. Limit one.*
• BLU claw crab meat: $6.99 for a one pound can.
• Dungeness crab clusters: $10.99 per pound.
• Extra jumbo red Argentine 16- to 20-count shrimp: $16 per 2- pound bag.
*with Acme digital coupon
Aldi
• Large seedless watermelon: $3.79. No limit.
• 1 pound of strawberries: $1.19.
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs: $1.69 per pound.
• Dozen jumbo waffle cones: $1.59.
• Banzai 3-in-1 Splash Park pool waterslide and sprinkler combination: $29.99.
ShopRite
• Banana Boat sunscreen: Half price.
• Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce: 99 cents.
• Snyder’s Pretzels, Utz snacks and Wise Potato chips: $1.99 each.
• Green Giant cauliflower crust pizza: $5.99.
• Fresh Express 14-ounce bag of cole slaw: $1.25.
• Galbani 1-pound fresh mozzarella log: $3.99.
• Ear of corn: 19 cents.
Tips
• Krylon 15-ounce spray paint is $1.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A Samsung Smart 65-inch TV is $399.99.
• Family pack of chicken leg quarters are 39 cent per pound at Save A Lot. A gallon of World’s Fair ice cream is $4.99.
• Maxwell House Wake Up Roast big can is $4.99 at CVS. Snow’s chopped clams in a can are $1.25.
• Get a Marketside 16-inch super supreme sub at Walmart for $5.98.
• Cutter Backwoods or Skinsations Insect Repellent is $1.99 at Ace Hardware.
• Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $3.99 at Walgreens. Buy one Nature’s Bounty or Osteo Bi-Flex vitamins and get one free.
• Get a Char Broil Tabletop grill for $29 at Target. Get 20% off outdoor rugs, furniture and cushions also.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
