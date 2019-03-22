Not sure what the future holds and want to find out? Have your tarot cards read by Nina and Giuliana on Tuesday at Johnny’s Café & Bar in Ventnor. Readings are just $10, and you never know … you might just learn something new and exciting about your future. Located at 9407 Ventnor Ave. in Margate. Go to Johnny’s Café & Bar on Facebook for more information.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Accused health care fraud ringleaders ask judge to lift travel ban for Disney trip
-
Police search for missing Absecon man considered suicidal
-
Seven plead not guilty in prescription fraud case
-
Corbin City man charged with murdering his girlfriend's father
-
Atlantic City woman charged in drug-induced death of Ventnor man
Today's ePaper
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22