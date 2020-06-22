Shore amusement parks are getting impatient with Gov. Murphy about reopening: The toughest part is not knowing, according to Brian Hartley, the vice president of Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Salons, personal care businesses to reopen Monday to a new normal: Personal care businesses have been closed since mid-March due to the virus, but those businesses have been itching to reopen and are excited to welcome back customers.
Cedar Creek high jumper Nina Casselberry will join Georgia Tech's ACC program: The 18-year old Mays Landing resident is looking forward to making the move south to join the Yellow Jackets' NCAA Division I program in August.
Schools to continue with remote special ed services amid frustrations with state guidelines: Special education officials around the state said they won’t make New Jersey’s most vulnerable student population guinea pigs for a school reopening plan.
Tattoo parlors will be less social post-COVID, but strict infection control was always there: Monday is the first day that personal care businesses, including barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors, can reopen according to Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy’s multistage approach.
