Need to know: The only gelding in the field won the Withers Stakes in February despite a stumble at the start before finishing second in the Wood Memorial four weeks ago. Tax got first run on the two long shots that set the pace in the Wood, but he was clearly second-best to Tacitus, who he meets again here. Tax’s pedigree suggests that the Derby distance should be no problem. One of only four horses here with at least a 95 Beyer Speed Figure in each of his last two races. (The others are Game Winner, Improbable and Maximum Security).
A good bet? It won’t be a surprise to see him in the money Saturday evening. He should be running at the end but will need to take a pretty big step to contend for the top spot.