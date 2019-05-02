Owner: R.A. Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Hugh Lynch and Corms Racing Stable
Auction price: Never sold at auction
Earnings to date: $326,300
Best performance: Withers Stakes (Grade 3), win; Wood Memorial (Grade 2), second
About R.A. Hill Stable: See Vekoma.
About Reeves Thoroughbred Racing: Formed in 2009 by Dean and Patti Reeves who had the 2013 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Mucho Macho Man. Dean Reeves is chairman of Reeves Young, a commercial contracting company established by his father, Bill Reeves, who got the company started in 1952 with a single backhoe. Patti Reeves owns Reeves Media, an outdoor advertising consulting business, and Island Displays, a billboard company.
About Hugh Lynch and Corms Racing Stable: Hugh Lynch is credited as one of Tax’s original owners along with Corms by America’s Best Racing, but little can be confirmed about his business background. Lucas Stritsman of Troy N.Y., named his stable in memory of a friend Matt “Corms” Canfield, who regularly accompanied him to the track until his accidental death in 2011 at the age of 35. Stritsman and his brother own Fire Hearth and Patio in Colonie, N.Y., a family business started by their father more than four decades ago.