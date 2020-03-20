121818_spt_cedarcreek

Cedar Creek’s Tay-Tay Parker drives to the basket against Lower Cape May Regional’s Annabella Halbruner #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Monday Dec 17, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Tay-Tay Parker

Cedar Creek

5-7 Sr. G

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments