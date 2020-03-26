Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some 10 people so far have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker.
One fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.
Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”
'Our County' lineup announced: The Academy of Country Music announced an all-star list of performers for its an at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of its delayed awards show. Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country.”
Golden Globes amend eligibility rules due to virus: The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.
The press association, which puts on the annual award show, said films that are first released on television or a streaming service will be eligible for January's Globes. Usually, the Globes mandate that a film play for a week in a Los Angeles theater or on pay-per-view, as well as have an official screening for its voting members.
The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.”
