The Stockton University softball team team dropped a doubleheader to visiting The College of New Jersey, losing the first game 9-0 and the second game 6-0.
The second game ended after five innings due to darkness.
The Ospreys (12-0 overall and 1-3 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference) had four hits in the first game, one each by Casey Schieda (a double), Lilly James, Meg Murzello and Morgan DiVello (Hammonton) and one in the second game by Gracie Meyer.
The Lions improved to 17-5 overall and 4-0 NJAC.
