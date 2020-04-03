TEACHERS COVID 3.jpg

Middle Township Elementary #1 first-grade teacher Crystal Hutchinson, second from top left, hosts a Zoom chat with her students. The daily meeting helps her connect with students while schools are closed in response to the pandemic.

Teachers adapt to remote learning in South Jersey: From kindergarten to college, educators are having a range of experiences in this novel time.

State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County: An Egg Harbor Township man has become Atlantic County’s first COVID-19 related death, officials said Thursday.

N.J. unemployment greatly exceeds last week's historic highs: Businesses are shedding workers because of pandemic-fueled closings.

Home isn't always safe for victims of domestic violence: After officials mandated residents stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, many who experience violence and abuse are trapped in a place that isn’t safe.

Gallery: Stockton University's Galloway Township campus goes quiet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empty places from Covid-19

Empty parking lot that would normally be full in front of the campus center at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

