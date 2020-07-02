Friday will set off the most fireworks, weather-wise, over the Fourth of July weekend with mainland highs well in the 90s and a few thunderstorms to go with it. The remainder of the holiday weekend will be seasonable with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out on either side of 70, right around average. However, our thermometers will be nothing but. We’ll soar into the 80s by 9 a.m. or so. Then we’ll be in the 90s on the mainland by around noon.

High temperatures will range from the mid-80s on Long Beach Island to around 90 for the rest of the shore. Watch your feet on the sand. We all know how stepping on sizzlin’ sand goes. On the mainland, we’ll get up into the mid-90s. All of this on a west-northwest wind.

It sounds counterproductive that a wind with the word “north” in it would mean high heat. However, during the summer, winds from this direction bring hot weather for two reasons.

First, they keep the dew points low (we’ll be in the low 60s). Low dew points mean less water in the air. Less water in the air means the sun can heat the air quicker.

Second, winds from this direction roll down from the Appalachian Mountains, expanding as they do.

Expanding air means a higher potential for heat, also knows as downsloping. Bring water, stay in the shade and keep your pets cool.

After about 4 p.m., a storm will flare up, though most places will be dry. Meanwhile, a cold front will enter the picture from the northeast.

Storms should increase in coverage overnight, turning scattered. We do still need the rain. Parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties have entered a pre-drought stage called “abnormally dry” conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

However, this will not be a repeat performance of Wednesday. We kicked off July with more than 4 inches of rain in Estell Manor, a daily rainfall record at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City and golf-ball-sized hail in Upper Township, the largest in the county since 2008.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s during the evening. Low temperatures on Independence Day will be around 70 again.

Saturday will then see clouds give way to a partly sunny skies during the day. With the cold front to our south, we’ll have a dry, northeast wind. That will also take down the temperatures. Highs will be seasonable, with low to mid-80s inland and upper 70s at the shore. Water temperatures will run warm, so follow the lifeguards and enjoy. No rain will be expected, so you won’t even need a tent over your cookout.

The fireworks forecast still looks good. We’ll have a mix of clouds and moon everywhere. Temperatures should be in the mid-70s for many, T-shirt weather to celebrate America.

Sunday will continue on the good vibes from Saturday. The sunshine will be plentiful, the temperatures seasonable and the dew points fairly low. Extend the weekend out as much as you can if you will be off Sunday, as it’ll be a lovely day. Highs will be in the 80s everywhere.

Finally, I will be away from the column for the next couple of days. I’ll be by the water — just the lake water, not the ocean water. So have a healthy, happy and fun Fourth of July weekend, and enjoy the sun!