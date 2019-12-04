Temple redshirt junior defensive end Quincy Roche was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Roche recorded 44 tackles, and led the AAC with 18 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
“It is a good feeling, and I am happy about it,” Roche said. “It’s is one of my goals that I set at the beginning of the year, and it is a huge blessing to be able to accomplish one of your goals.”
Joining Roche on the first team were senior linebacker Shaun Bradley, redshirt junior center Matt Hennessy and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh. Bradley was also a first-team selection last season.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadan Blue, senior linebacker Sam Franklin and graduate student offensive guard Jovahn Fair were named to the second team.
Temple (8-4) will learn its bowl destination on Sunday. The Miltary Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl and Boca Raton Bowl remain the three leading contenders, according to multiple sources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.