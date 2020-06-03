Boston College hired Patrick Kraft as its new athletic director Wednesday, bringing in the former Temple AD to replace Martin Jarmond a month after he left for UCLA.
BC hopes the new hire can shore up a program that has struggled to gain attention in a region dominated by its professional sports teams. Under Jarmond, who was in Chestnut Hill for just three years, the school opened a new football fieldhouse and upgraded other facilities but attendance for its revenue sports languished; the football team remained perpetually stuck at seven wins and the basketball team hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2009.
“Pat understands intercollegiate athletics today,” said the Rev. William Leahy, Boston College’s president. “He brings with him obvious passion and a desire to be a part of the BC community. I look forward to working with him.”
Baseball
Pirates' Archer out for the season following surgery: Chris Archer won't pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, and his time with the club may be over.
The 31-year-old right-hander had surgery Tuesday in St. Louis with Dr. Robert Thompson to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.
Pirates director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Archer reported discomfort in the neck/shoulder area on his right side in March shortly before spring training was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Archer remained on a throwing program when he went home but symptoms continued to linger.
Yomiuri Giants cancel practice game; 2 players test positive: Two players with Japan’s most famous baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tokyo-based Yomiuri Giants called off a preseason game with the Seibu Lions scheduled for Wednesday because of the positive tests. It also raises questions about the start of the delayed season.
Japan hopes to open its postponed baseball season June 19. The 12-team league will play in stadiums without fans.
Soccer
Germany won't punish players for George Floyd protests: The German soccer federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism.
Several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
The federation, known as the DFB, said Wednesday it opposed punishing any players because it believes their anti-racism messages match the federation's own principles.
“The DFB has made a strong stand against any form of racism, discrimination or violence and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity, values which are also anchored in the DFB's statutes,” federation president Fritz Keller said in a statement. “Therefore the players' actions have our respect and our understanding.”
Ukraine club has 25 virus cases among players, staff: A Ukrainian soccer team has found 25 cases of the coronavirus among players and staff.
The Ukrainian soccer association said Tuesday the positive results at Karpaty Lviv came from 65 tests. None of the players or staff members have been named.
The Ukrainian league restarted last week without Karpaty. The team’s first game was called off a day earlier because of suspected virus cases and the league has now postponed two more of its matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.