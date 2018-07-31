ATLANTIC CITY — Another addition to the revival of Tennessee Avenue opened Wednesday morning and its owners say its all part of "pushing the city forward."

Hayday Coffee, 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.