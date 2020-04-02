Commercial fishermen scale back production as market demand plummets: Scallop season officially started Wednesday, Viking Village general manager Ernie Panacek said. While he couldn't put a dollar amount on how much scallops cost per pound, he said the cost has decreased about 25% since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Unions vs. toll payers at online hearing on expressway toll hikes: Proposed toll increases would be the first for the highway since 2008 and would pay for an almost $500 million capital improvement plan that would help the region recover from the economic damage of the health crisis, South Jersey Transportation Authority officials said at the start of an online hearing.
For ex-Wildwood Crest resident, stay-at-home order a matter of life and death: Lauren Mulholland endured cancer and a double lung transplant before her 30th birthday. Now, she wants everybody to treat the COVID-19 pandemic like she does — a matter of life and death.
Pandemic isolation, shift to online gambling set up 'perfect storm,' experts say: Some gamblers, such as Devy Goodrich, of North Philadelphia, are aware of the potential pitfalls of online gaming. Goodrich, a member of the Everything AC Casinos Facebook group, said he would rather wait for Atlantic City’s casinos to reopen than try his luck online.
Somers Point man's death considered homicide: At 9:55 p.m. Monday, Somers Point police were called at the request of neighbors to a home on Chapman Boulevard to complete a welfare check, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. Upon arrival, officers found Somers Hickman, 67, dead in the home.
NJSIAA still hopes for spring sports season: "We are not considering canceling the season,” NJSIAA assistant director Tony Maselli said. “We are considering extending the season if that is what is required to get something in."
