Pro football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is bringing “The Terry Bradshaw Show” to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
The Fox NFL Sunday analyst’s music, comedy and storytelling production will be held in Borgata’s Music Box at 8 p.m. Dec. 8.
Joining Bradshaw during the 80-minute set are Lorena Peril and Laura Wright, two headliners from Luxor Hotel and Casino’s female revue FANTASY in Las Vegas.
Tickets start at $49. They can be purchased at the Borgata box office or at theborgata.com/shows.
— Press staff reports
