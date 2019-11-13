SUPER BOWL

Pro football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is bringing “The Terry Bradshaw Show” to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

The Fox NFL Sunday analyst’s music, comedy and storytelling production will be held in Borgata’s Music Box at 8 p.m. Dec. 8.

Joining Bradshaw during the 80-minute set are Lorena Peril and Laura Wright, two headliners from Luxor Hotel and Casino’s female revue FANTASY in Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $49. They can be purchased at the Borgata box office or at theborgata.com/shows.

