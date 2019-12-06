Testa swearing in

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, swears into office 1st district State Senator Michael Testa Jr. At his side are daughters Eva Marie, 9 and Sarah, 8, holding the Bible, with wife Julie and son Tripp, 3.

Testa joins Senate, gives GOP hope for resurgence in New Jersey: The 1st District was the only one to switch from Democratic to Republican representation this past election, but Republicans at Michael Testa Jr.'s swearing-in Thursday say it puts them in position for an even brighter 2020 and 2021.

A.C. looks to allow open alcohol containers on Boardwalk: City Council will consider a proposal that opposes marijuana-related businesses on the Boardwalk while also voting on a resolution that supports the state Legislature's efforts to legalize open containers of alcohol.

Officials cut ribbon at Atlantic County Law Enforcement Training Center: The center, which houses offices and four classrooms, offers preliminary and advanced training, including in-service classes and continuing education for current law enforcement.

Manny Reid will get one more chance to lead Cedar Creek football to victory: The senior defensive back "is one of those guys where it would have been heartbreaking if he wasn’t able to finish it off on the field,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. “He’s been our quiet warrior."

Last stops for Cedar Creek, Hammonton the next step for public school football: The New Jersey regional football championships are a step in the right direction, but schools want to be able to crown a true state champion, columnist Michael McGarry says.

Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

