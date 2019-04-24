The township Planning Board on Mar. 18 granted amended preliminary and final major site plan approval for a 7,163 square foot Texas Road House restaurant (with a liquor license) 6801 Black Horse Pike, a site that was previously approved for a different restaurant. The site is adjacent to the Walmart shopping center.
