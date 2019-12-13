Texas Roadhouse

A Texas Roadhouse is under construction at the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township. 

A Texas Roadhouse is the newest addition to the Oak Tree Plaza on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. The developer’s website does not list an opening date for the restaurant chain. 

