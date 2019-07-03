4th of July
Again, it will not be a washout. Isolated showers and storms will be around at any point during the day along and east of the Garden State Parkway. Some will be fully dry. To the west, coverage will be slightly greater, but not enough for a washout.
We'll have a fair amount of sunshine in the morning. It'll be sticky again, apologies to your hair. However, the temperatures should be lower, thanks to a southeast wind. The morning will be in the 70s. Then, during the afternoon, we'll mix with sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s, so some relief there. Fireworks time will just require the flip flops and summer wear (along with a possible umbrella). Temperatures will be 75-80 degrees.