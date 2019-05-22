Age: 17
High School: Atlantic City
Hometown: Atlantic City
Parents: Laudelina Hernandez and Luis Lugo
Community/school activities: Leo Club, Latinos Unidos, National Honor Society, Atlantic City High School NJROTC, high school graduation volunteer, Miss America Parade volunteer, ACHS Blood Drive volunteer, Memorial Beach Challenge volunteer, Brigantine Night Out volunteer, Wounded Warrior Ceremony volunteer
Post-high school plans: Thalia has been accepted to Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State, Temple and Rutgers.
Career goals: Plans to study in the fields of science and military
Thalia Lugo is a senior at Atlantic City High School, involved in many extracurricular activities including the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and has a 4.0 GPA. Thalia is a class leader through the NJROTC, and in that role she and the other leaders spend time with the unit in preparing them mentally for the next step in their high school journey. She was the school’s first female battalion commander and also works part time at a local restaurant.
Why did you join the NJROTC program at Atlantic City High School and how has it shaped you as a leader?
I joined the NJROTC program at Atlantic City High School initially to get a feel for what NJROTC was all about. I ended up loving the program so much. The NJROTC program has given me a chance to give back to our community as well as meet new people.
Describe why you believe your biggest accomplishment is helping guide people in the right direction.
A class leader teaches these underclassmen right from wrong. One sees the growth of the cadets from their first day as a cadet to their progress throughout the school year. I can help make the world a better place through small things. One never knows what people go through, even by just being there and listening, one is already guiding them in the right direction. It is just an amazing opportunity to actually be there for others and help guide them, leaving such a positive footprint in their lives.
You volunteered as part of the Miss America Parade, assisted in the parade by management and coordination of the event. What did you learn from that experience?
What I learned from the experience is with proper delegation, anything and everything can get done in no time.
— Claire Lowe