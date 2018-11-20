The high school football season draws to a close this week for nearly all teams with a Thanksgiving rivalry contest. These games are often the most important game a team will play all season. In some cases, the rivalry dates back nearly 100 years. For many fans, this might be the only game they attend all season. Alumni home for the holiday come to watch their team play. What follows is a preview of this week’s games:
Absegami (4-5) at Oakcrest (4-4)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Rivalry: Absegami leads 23-18
2017 result: Absegami 21, Oakcrest 7
Why this game is important: These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. The winner receives the Joe Mohr Trophy. The late Mohr was the longtime athletic director of Oakcrest and was athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.
Inside the game: Absegami freshman quarterback Ray Weed has run for 427 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marques Miller leads a senior-dominated Oakcrest with 522 rushing yards. Oakcrest quarterback Trey Sayers has thrown nine touchdown passes. Oakcrest can put itself in position to share the West Football League Independence Division title with a win.
Egg Harbor Township (4-5) at Mainland Reg. (7-3)
6 p.m. Wednesday (101.3 FM)
Rivalry: Mainland leads 22-12-1
2017 result: Egg Harbor Township 41, Mainland Regional 0
Why this game is important: The winner receives the Kiwanis Trophy. Mainland will clinch the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title with a win.
Inside the game: Linebackers Sonny Fraser and Drew DeMorat lead a stingy Mainland defense that allows just 12.2 points per game. EHT junior linebacker James Tucker has made 40 tackles, 12.5 of them for losses. EHT junior defensive back Yasir Triniwell has three interceptions.
Cumberland Reg. (0-8) at Schalick (3-6)
6 p.m. Wednesday
Rivalry: Schalick leads 11-5
2017 result: Cumberland 38, Schalick 14
Why this game is special: This contest has become a night-before-Thanksgiving tradition for both schools.
Inside the game: Cumberland hasn’t played since a 36-0 loss to Cherry Hill West on Oct. 26. Schalick comes off a 21-18 loss to Barnegat on Nov. 8.
Atlantic City (0-9) at Holy Spirit (7-3)
10 a.m. Thursday (104.1 FM)
Rivalry: Atlantic City leads 52-33-4
2017 result: Atlantic City 36, Holy Spirit 32
Why this game is important: This is Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry and the 90th meeting between the teams. Atlantic City leads the rivalry 52-33-4. The winner receives the John Boyd-Stan Marczyk Trophy named after the late coaches Boyd of Atlantic City and Marczyk of Holy Spirit.
Inside the game: Holy Spirit will play St. Joseph for the state Non-Public II title 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Azim Baker-Coley leads the Spirit defense with 64.5 tackles. Spirit quarterback Ryan Yost has thrown for 1,587 yards and 16 touchdowns. Tailback E’lijah Gray has rushed for 1,170 yards. Atlantic City has played well defensively in its last two games, allowing just 12 points to Timber Creek and eight to Southern Regional.
Lower Cape May Reg. (6-3) at Middle Township (4-5)
10 a.m. Thursday (98.7 FM)
Rivalry: Middle leads the Anchor Bowl series 13-9
2017 result: Lower 21, Middle Township 20
Why this game is important: Known as the Anchor Bowl, the winner receives a plaque with an anchor from the boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison on it.
Inside the game: Lower is having its best season since it finished 7-3 in 2010. Caper Tigers sophomore quarterback Connor Eckel has run for 798 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 656 yards and eight scores. Running back David Hayes (727 rushing yards, six touchdowns) sparks Middle. Karl Giulian leads the Middle defense with 60 tackles, eight for losses.
Ocean City (4-5) at Pleasantville (7-3)
10 a.m. Thursday
Rivalry: Ocean City leads 50-41-6
2017 result: Ocean City 34, Pleasantville 32
Why this game is special: These schools first met in 1917. Pleasantville’s last victory came in 2013. The winner receives the Mike Slaveski-Bob Thomas Memorial Award. This award is named after the late coaches Slaveski (Ocean City) and Thomas (Pleasantville).
Inside the game: This should be one of Thursday’s most entertaining games. Ocean City quarterback Ian Aungst has thrown for 1,836 yards and 17 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Lashley has caught 42 passes for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Pleasantville will try to control the ball behind the running of Mohamed Toure (855 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) and Joshua Kotokpo (541 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).
Millville (6-4) at Vineland (4-6)
10:30 a.m. Thursday (96.1 FM)
Rivalry: Vineland leads 65-62-19
2017 result: Vineland 45, Millville 28
Why this game is special: This is one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the country, with the schools first meeting in 1894. Vineland has won two straight. The winner receives The Daily Journal Victory Cup.
Inside the game: Both teams come off South Jersey semifinal losses. Vineland lost to Williamstown 28-7 in Group V, while Millville fell to Shawnee 28-26 in Group IV. Both Williamstown and Shawnee went on to win South Jersey titles. Tyreem Powell, a Division I prospect at wide receiver, has taken over at quarterback for the Fighting Clan. He led Vineland to a 33-0 playoff win over Toms River North — the first postseason victory in school history.
Linebacker Anthony Reyes Jr. leads the Vineland defense with 49 tackles and four sacks. Millville relies on the running of Tex Thompson (1,015 rushing yards) and the passing of Eddie Jamison (93 of 155 for 1,485 yards and 19 touchdowns).
