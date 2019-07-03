Be prepared for water to spill onto shoreline roads on Wednesday evening. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect.
The advisory, which runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., will be in effect for all South Jersey counties. Spotty area of one foot saltwater inundation will be likely around the evening high tide, which will be between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Back bays and the Delaware Bay will occur an hour or two later.
If you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown. Here's a list of places that will be likely to flood.