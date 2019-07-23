HARD ROCK
8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 27; $39, $59, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: You know it’s summer when the Beach Boys are in town. With their lush harmonies, impossibly catchy songs and classic summertime vibe, they are a timeless act celebrating the culture of surf, cars, sunshine and good times. While only Mike Love and Brian Johnston remain from the classic 1960s lineups, the Beach Boys still sound fantastic. Fans at the Ocean City Music Pier can expect to hear gems such as “California Girls,” “Fun, Fun Fun,” “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “409.”