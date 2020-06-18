_nws_awards

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber

That's what Michael Chait, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said during our newest edition of the Something in the Air podcast

The beach is something Las Vegas doesn't have. As we've explored in the past, if we had the same climate as our desert friends, with the beach, expect to see hotels in the resort packed to the brim all year 'round. Chait says we're about 95% most of the time, sans this year. 

Take a listen as Michael and I get into the larger, more philosophical questions about how the weather affects business and tourism in South Jersey.  For example, has Atlantic City reached it's full potential as an outdoor destination?  What role does the weather play in attracting national conferences to Atlantic City?

There's not many people who know the business side of the city more than Michael - he's been a South Jersey man all his life, except for those couple of years at Marietta College in Ohio (we get into that).

Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)

The fifth highest wind gust reported from the derecho was 93 mph

Ocean County had 9 out of the ten highest reports (I'm still wowed)

Storms were traveling around 70 mph while the derecho was in New Jersey.

So, how'd you do? 

Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.

1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.

2 right: Weather warrior.

3 right: Weather wizard.

Sneeze in the Sun?

Me too. It's weird. Whitney Brennan, of Egg Harbor Township, says she sneezes "...five or six times in a row, all the time,"! 

It's also a medical condition, but don't worry, it's harmless. Called ACHOO (no I didn't make that up), it affects 25% of the population. 

There's no real reason as to why we can't walk outside on a sunny, summery day without having the cover our mouth, which even more important in these times, but there's a few theories

Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.

Michael Chait, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, has spent all of his life except attending college in state? 

Hotel occupancy rates at casinos during the summer are typically around _____%?

Chait specifically named this New Jersey county as one that has a lot of visitors to Atlantic City during the fall? 

Front Fact

The summer solstice is Saturday at 5:43 p.m. Get ready for the longest day (14 hours and 56 minutes of daylight) and strongest rays (74 degrees high) of the year. If you love the sun and the moon, go get the Golden Hour app. 

Mostly sunny solar noon summer solstice sun angle

The mid-day summer sun shines almost directly over the First United Methodist Church on Rt 9 in Cape May Court House, Tuesday June 26, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

