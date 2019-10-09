Steve Maccaferri stood between Capt. Gregory Stump and Capt. Sean O’Brien during the presentation. U.S. Coast Guard awarded 14 Air Medals and one Distinguished Flying Cross to members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City at FAA. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Gregory Stump, 5th Coast Guard District chief of staff, and recognize members of Air Station Atlantic City for their proficiency and expertise in 94 search and rescue cases, 66 lives saved and 84 lives assisted while flying in near-zero visibility and around numerous obstacles during hurricanes Florence and Harvey. Oct.9, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer