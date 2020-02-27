Atlantic City vs Middle Township

Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 attempts a shot against Middle Township Kate Herlihy #12, during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball

Ocean City’s Marlee Brestle splits the Kingsway Regional defense during their Boardwalk Basketball Classic game at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood on Monday. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

3. The Brestle sisters: When Ocean City and Atlantic City meet in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament girls basketball semifinal Thursday night, Madison Brestle will play for Atlantic City and her sister Marlee will play for Ocean City.

