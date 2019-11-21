Players and coach start preparing for the high school season in the heat of the summer with the hope of the playing late into November for titles.
Two local teams, Ocean City and Hammonton, are will play for sectional hardware this weekend. While St. Joe, St. Augustine, and Holy Spirit are set play for spots in the non-public finals.
The Hammonton and Ocean City high school football teams both boast illustrious football traditions. But until recently it seemed as if time had passed both programs by. Now revitalized, Ocean City and Hammonton will play for sectional championships on Friday at 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Hammonton (9-2) will host second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-2) for the Central Jersey Group IV title, while seventh-seeded Ocean City (8-2) will travel to top-seeded Shawnee (8-2) for the South Jersey Group IV championship.
Ocean City and Hammonton both enter Friday’s game with plenty of momentum. The Red Raiders advanced to the final with road upsets of second-seeded Mainland Regional 21-14 and sixth-seeded Long Branch (21-20). Friday will be Ocean City’s eighth road game this season.
Meanwhile, Hammonton has won eight straight. The Blue Devils are seeking their first sectional title since 2009. Hammonton had a vocal student section and played of fans at its 32-29 semifinal win over Middletown South last Friday.
Can St. Augustine take the next step?
St. Augustine Prep beat a North Jersey parochial power in Seton Hall Prep last Saturday. The Hermits reward was a meeting with another North Jersey power. St. Peter’s Prep (9-1) is considered the state’s top team. St. Augustine has won six straight and is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Peter’s features numerous standouts. Senior quarterback Tahj Bullock has thrown for 1,924 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jelani Mason has caught 41 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior linebacker and Ohio State recruit Cody Simon has made 69 tackles and intercepted four passes.
Eagles shine in the face of tragedy
There are no winners when it comes to the fatal shooting at the Pleasantville vs. Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal last Friday night. However the Philadelphia Eagles showed the type of the organization they are. Lincoln Financial Field hosted the resumption of the game, which Camden won 22-0.
Camden’s and Pleasantville’s players arrived to find their names and numbers on lockers. The Panthers suited up in the visitors’ locker room before the game, while the Greyhounds got dressed in Temple University’s locker room.
“It really was an awesome experience for the kids to be able to play here,” Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said Wednesday. “I just wish it would have been under different circumstances.”
Before the game, quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce and coach Doug Pederson were among the dozen or so Eagles who showed up to pose for pictures and offer words of encouragement for the players.
This week's playoff schedule
Central Jersey, Group 1
3-Salem at 1-Willingboro, Fri., 7 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 1
2-Paulsboro at 1-Penns Grove, Sat., 12 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 2
3-Hillside at 1-West Deptford, Fri., 6 p.m.
Central Jersey, Group 3
2-Rumson-Fair Haven at 1-Wall, Fri., 7 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 3
2-Somerville at 1-Woodrow Wilson, Sat., 1 p.m.
Central Jersey, Group 4
2-Jackson Memorial at 1-Hammonton, Fri., 7 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 4
7-Ocean City at 1-Shawnee, Fri., 7 p.m.
Central Jersey, Group 5
6-Kingsway at 5-Cherokee, Fri., 7 p.m.
South Jersey, Group 5
2-Lenape at 1-Williamstown, Fri., 7 p.m.
Non-Public, Group 2
4-Morris Catholic at 1-St. Joseph (Hamm.), Sat., 1 p.m.
3-Hudson Catholic at 2-Holy Spirit, Fri., 6 p.m.
Non-Public, Group 4
5-St. Augustine at 1-St. Peter’s Prep, Fri., 7 p.m.
3-Don Bosco Prep at 2-St. Joseph (Mont.), Sat., 1 p.m.
Our Coverage plan
Friday
David Weinberg: Jackson Memorial at Hammonton 7 p.m.
Patrick Mulranen: Ocean City at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Ahmad Austin: Hudson Catholic at Holy Spirit, 6 p.m.
Mike McGarry: St. Augustine at St. Peters Prep, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Patrick Mulranen: Morris Catholic at St. Joe, 1 p.m.
