'You're not alone'
Teen suicide is on the rise in the state, so three South Jersey schools in Buena, Atlantic City and Oakcrest are raising awareness of the issue— with sidewalk chalk.
The 'Cape May County umbrella' is definitely real. Anyone who has spent time on New Jersey's southern-most beaches knows that black clouds overhead don't always mean rain is near. Our meteorologist Joe Martucci explains the unique phenomenon.
Justice was served for Mainland Regional graduate Christina Carlin-Kraft after a jury found Pennsylvania man Jonathan Harris guilty in the August 2018 death of the Atlantic County native and former Borgata waitress.
Music is on display in the Brigantine home of a local Grammy Award-winning producer. In our latest 'Happy Place Series' installment, we walk through Joe Donofrio's residence, where a piano and trophies are on display.
The sold-out Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Atlantic City beach this summer. Could it spell big business for the resort? Hotel prices are certainly higher that weekend, though casinos say there's no correlation.